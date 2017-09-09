Two DYFI workers, RSS activist injured in seperate incidents in Kerala

Representational photo Representational photo

Two workers of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI)- the CPI(M)’s youth wing -and an RSS activist were injured in two separate incidents of attacks on them allegedly by rival party members in the district, the police said on Saturday.

In one of the incidents which occurred last night, the DYFI workers were left injured when a bomb was hurled at them allegedly by RSS activists while the duo were travelling on a two-wheeler at Thokilagadi Paraparimbil. The injured have been admitted to Thalassery Co-operative Hospital, the police said.

In the other incident, the RSS worker was injured after he was hacked allegedly by CPI-M workers at Chittariparambu. He had been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Thalassery. Kannur district, one of the politically sensitive regions of Kerala, has witnessed a series of clashes between CPI-M and RSS-BJP workers in recent months.

