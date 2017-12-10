Two ‘drug smugglers’ held; heroin, opium worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Malkajgiri

Representational Image Representational Image

Two inter-state ‘drug smugglers’ were on Sunday arrested from Malkajgiri area here and heroin, opium worth Rs 14 lakh was seized from their possession, excise officials said.

Based on a specific information, excise officials nabbed Dasrath Aajna G (32) and Ramesh Chand G (42), both belonging to Rajasthan, and seized 56 grams heroin and over 1 kg opium worth Rs 14 lakh from them, Assistant Excise Superintendent K Pavan Kumar said. He said investigations were on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App