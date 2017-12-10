Two ‘drug smugglers’ held; heroin, opium worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Malkajgiri

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published: December 10, 2017 8:51 pm
Two inter-state ‘drug smugglers’ were on Sunday arrested from Malkajgiri area here and heroin, opium worth Rs 14 lakh was seized from their possession, excise officials said.
Based on a specific information, excise officials nabbed Dasrath Aajna G (32) and Ramesh Chand G (42), both belonging to Rajasthan, and seized 56 grams heroin and over 1 kg opium worth Rs 14 lakh from them, Assistant Excise Superintendent K Pavan Kumar said. He said investigations were on.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App