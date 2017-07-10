Two Jharkhand doctors suspended for denying ambulance to carry dead man

A man and his sister-in-law carried the dead body of his brother after being denied an ambulance. (Representational Photo) A man and his sister-in-law carried the dead body of his brother after being denied an ambulance. (Representational Photo)

Two doctors were suspended on Monday for denying an ambulance to ferry the dead body of a man in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. The Chatra district administration, Sadar hospital administrator Nishant Kumar and his deputy Krishna Kumar were suspended. A probe has been ordered to find out the reason why an ambulance was denied. The poor medical services in Jharkhand were again highlighted when a man and his sister-in-law carried the dead body of his brother after being denied an ambulance in Chatra district.

According to media reports appearing on Monday, Rajendra Oraon, a resident of Sidpa village of Chatra district, was bitten by a snake. He was admitted at Chatra district Sadar hospital for treatment, where he died on Sunday. Locals have alleged that the treatment was not started on time, leading to his death. The family members requested an ambulance to ferry the body, which the hospital denied.

The brother of the dead man and his sister-in-law (bhabhi) then carried the body with their hands. The locals watching the incident kicked up a hue and cry over it. A few months ago a woman delivered a baby by the roadside after being denied medical treatment.

