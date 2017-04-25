Two die, seven injured in separate road accidents in Phagwara

Kiran Deep (20), student of Guru Nanak College for Women, Banga was killed on the spot, said Police Kiran Deep (20), student of Guru Nanak College for Women, Banga was killed on the spot, said Police

In separate road accidents, two persons, including a girl student, were killed on the spot while seven others were injured near here, police said Tuesday. Police said that a college student Kiran Deep (20) of village Thandian was killed on the spot when her scooty was hit by a tractor-trolley on Thandian-Banga link road yesterday.

The deceased was the student of Guru Nanak College for Women, Banga, police said. She was coming to the college with another student Harjit Kaur who sustained injuries and was hospitalised at Banga, police said.

A case was registered against the tractor driver Harpreet Singh of Wajidowal village, police said. In the second accident yesterday, a mini-truck driver Om Veer (40) of Ram Nagar, Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was killed in an accident near village Gohawar near Goraya on National Highway 1 here yesterday.

Police had registered a case against the unknown driver of the vehicle that had sped away after the accident. Meanwhile, six bus passengers, including a women, sustained injuries when the public transport bus ran into a roadside tree after hitting a car near Bhullarai on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road near here yesterday, police said.

All the injured passengers were hospitalised here, police said. Though the car was damaged, its occupants escaped with bruises, police said.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 4:31 pm