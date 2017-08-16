Two die during Dahi Handi celebrations: 21-year-old falls to death from pyramid; onlooker electrocuted

At Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a 34-year-old man died due to an electric shock during a Dahi Handi programme. At Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a 34-year-old man died due to an electric shock during a Dahi Handi programme.

A 21-year-old youth lost his life after falling off a human pyramid in Palghar Tuesday. Police said Rohan Gopinath Kini had suffered head injuries after he fell from a two-tier pyramid following an epileptic attack.

The Palghar police have registered a case of accidental death.

Rohan, a Third Year BCom student of Dandekar College in Palghar, was a resident of Kashipada in Dhansar village.

“After his troupe broke the handi and a celebration was on, Rohan who was seated on his friend’s shoulder fell on the ground and suffered head injuries. The incident took place around 6.30 pm,” said inspector Kiran Kabadi.

The police said Rohan was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors confirmed that Rohan fell after suffering an epileptic fit.

At Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a 34-year-old man died due to an electric shock during a Dahi Handi programme. Jayesh Sarale, a resident of Kurla, was attending the celebrations at Radhikabai school ground in Sector 16. According to the Airoli police, he came in contact with an iron gate and was electrocuted. Sarale was rushed to Fortis hospital in Mulund where he was declared dead on arrival. The police said he was part of a Prem Nagar Dahi Handi pathak (group) from Chunabhatti.

The organisers, however, said Sarale might have travelled with the group but was neither a member nor part of its human pyramid. The police were in the process of filing an FIR against the organisers for alleged negligence till last reports came in.

