Two die after being run over by trains

A 30-year-old man and an unidentified youth died after they were run over by trains in two separate incidents at Phagwara.

Sandip Kumar(30) of Bharowal village was run over by a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) near Phillaur-Bilga rail track last night, police said on Monday.

In the second instance, the body of an unidentified youth was recovered from rail track near village Mehtan between Phagwara-Chaheru rail section last night, police said.

Police said that the deceased was in his twenties and his body was kept in Civil hospital mortuary for identification.

