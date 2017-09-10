Two Dera followers and Punjab Police ASI remanded in police custody

Sources said, “His role came to light when an AK-47, which was seized from Punjab policemen Rohit and Satvir Singh, apprehended in Sirsa, was found to be issued in the name of Karamjeet. His police custody was obtained to ascertain his role in the escape plan.” Sources said, “His role came to light when an AK-47, which was seized from Punjab policemen Rohit and Satvir Singh, apprehended in Sirsa, was found to be issued in the name of Karamjeet. His police custody was obtained to ascertain his role in the escape plan.”

CHAMKOR SINGH, the 49-year-old head of the Panchkula unit of Dera Sacha Sauda, and Daan Singh (50), a “pairvi” officer of the Dera, who was under instructions from the Dera headquarters to be present at all criminal cases of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the CBI court here, were remanded in 10 days’ police custody by a local court here on Saturday. The arrested policeman, ASI Karamjeet Singh of Punjab Police, who was part of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s security detail, was remanded in four days’ police custody.

Daan Singh, according to police, was among those most trusted by Ram Rahim. He was among the 10 people that the Dera chief wanted to be allowed to meet at Sunaria jail in Rohtak. He is from Rajasthan and was staying in Sector 48, Chandigarh.

Chamkor and Daan were brought to court by a police team, headed by ACP Mukesh Malhotra. Another police team, headed by DSP Sumer Singh, transported Karamjeet to court. Police sources said the police custody of Chamkor and Daan was obtained to locate their hideouts in Delhi, Gurgaon and Chandigarh, where they had stayed since escaping after instigating the mob to resort to violence on August 25. The police are also hoping to ascertain the whereabouts of Aditya Insaan.

A senior police officer said, “Accused Daan Singh is a committed follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim and he is unmarried. He is the man, who knows several secrets and all the planning made for August 25. He devoted his entire life to Dera Sacha Sauda. On August 19, when over thousands of Dera followers assembled at the district court, Daan Singh was present in Panchkula and was in communication with the Dera head in Sirsa. He was the man deployed to keep tabs on all the court proceedings of three cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim.”

Police sources said Punjab policeman, Karamjeet Singh, who accompanied the Dera head when he was brought to the district court complex on August 25, had managed to escape from the court and incited the mob to indulge in violence around Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. Sources said, “His role came to light when an AK-47, which was seized from Punjab policemen Rohit and Satvir Singh, apprehended in Sirsa, was found to be issued in the name of Karamjeet. His police custody was obtained to ascertain his role in the escape plan.”

Sources added that prior to joining the security cover of the Dera head aboput one-and-a-half years back, Karamjeet was also deployed in the security detail of a Punjab-based dera head.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App