Two decades later, government wants to resume sea travel for Haj

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

MORE THAN two decades after discontinuing the practice of sending Haj pilgrims by ship to Jeddah, the Ministry of Minority Affairs wants to revive it and is discussing the issue with the Union Shipping Ministry. The practice was discontinued in 1994, as ships then in use had become old and the journey took almost a fortnight. The government is thinking of reviving that option to implement the Supreme Court directive to “progressively reduce”, and eventually “eliminate”, the annual Haj subsidy.

Stating that he has discussed the issue of sending pilgrims by sea with Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, and that the latter is “very supportive” of the idea, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told The Indian Express, “We are trying to start this option from 2018 Haj. The subsidy will have to go because that is an SC directive. Pilgrims can choose how they want to travel — costs will be down 60 per cent by sea.”

He said travel time has also reduced now. “In 1994, when we discontinued (sea journey), the journey took 12 to 15 days. It now takes two or three days. Good, well-equipped cruise ships are available now,” Naqvi said.

New cruise ships can carry 4,000 to 5,000 people at a time, the minister pointed out.

The Haj subsidy is in the range of Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore every year, and the ministry had earlier decided to set up a six-member committee to look at options by which the cost can be curtailed.

“This option (of travelling by sea) is also on the committee’s plate. The subsidy will have to go — it is a court directive dating back to the UPA era,” Naqvi said. “Those who choose the sea option can also be trained on board. Right now we conduct two- or three-day training sessions across the country on the do’s and dont’s when they (pilgrims) are in Saudi Arabia.”

Haj pilgrims at present fly to Jeddah from 21 places across the country.

In 2012, the Supreme Court had directed the government to phase out Haj subsidy within 10 years. The court said that this amount may be utilised better if spent on socio-economic development of the Muslim community.

Opposing the idea, the then government had argued that, among others, allowing private airlines to take care of Haj travel would leave the pilgrims in the hands of the market forces. This, the government contended, could lead to fares skyrocketing, and no means to regulate them. That is why the government prefers to charter flights, a Bench led by Justice Aftab Alam was told.

The court had said that with over 1 lakh pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia, any airliner would be willing to allow travel at lower fares.

