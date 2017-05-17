Two dead, 4 injured as car hits 2 bikes in Shajapur district

Two persons were burnt to death and four were injured in a freak accident involving two motorbikes and a car at Kisoni Jod on Shujalpur-Ashta road in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

A car hit two motorbikes simultaneously following which all three vehicles caught fire, said Amit Kumar Mishra, sub-divisional officer of police, Shujalpur.

Kesar Singh (35) and Lukman Khan (50), the two bike riders, died, while four others, who were riding in the car, suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Shajapur district hospital.

Among the injured, three are related to former Congress MLA from Shujalpur, Kedar Singh Mandloi.

