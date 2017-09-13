Two dead, 23 injured in an accident in Bengal’s North Dinajpur

As per police sources, the deceased lady has been identified as Nitya Burman (45) of Balurghat but the driver who was about 40-years-old is yet to be identified. (Source: Google map) As per police sources, the deceased lady has been identified as Nitya Burman (45) of Balurghat but the driver who was about 40-years-old is yet to be identified. (Source: Google map)

Two persons died and twenty-three others were injured after a passenger bus and a lorry collided on Ramgunj Road under Islampur police station in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

“The accident took place at around 5.00 am. Two people including the driver of the bus and a lady have been declared dead, several others are admitted to the hospital”, SP (North Dinajpur) Shyam Singh told The Indian Express.

As per police sources, the deceased lady has been identified as Nitya Burman (45) of Balurghat but the driver who was about 40-years-old is yet to be identified. According to police, a private bus carrying more than 30 passengers was coming from Balurghat and was heading towards Siliguri, and somehow the driver of the bus rammed into the lorry from the backside. The locals rushed to save the passengers travelling on the bus. Police officials also reached the spot.

“Two people were declared dead when brought to the hospital, seventeen people are under treatment at Islampur hospital while five were released after primary medication. One of the injured who is critical, has been referred to Siliguri”, said an official.

Police have registered a suo moto case and have initiated a probe into the matter. Bus and lorry have been seized.

