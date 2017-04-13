Two days after wife’s death, 29-year-old kills himself

Two days after his wife died in a road accident, a 29-year-old man, who worked at a private company in Gurgaon, committed suicide by slitting both his wrists. Police suspect he was “mentally disturbed” by his wife’s death, and took the extreme step.

According to police, the deceased, Anuj Kumar, hailed from Mahendergarh district and lived in a rented accommodation in Bhondsi with his wife, Lalita. The couple had been married for a month. Lalita died in a road mishap on Saturday night, when the couple were returning home on their motorcycle.

Two days later, on Monday evening, Kumar was found with both his wrists slit, at the couple’s home in Bhondsi. He was rushed to Park Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. “His family found him in that condition in his room, and rushed him to the hospital. No suicide note was found from the spot, but we suspect he was mentally disturbed by his wife’s death, and killed himself because of that,” said ASI Sachin Kumar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now