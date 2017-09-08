Two days after SC allowed abortion, 13-year-old rape survivor delivers baby

The operation theatre in JJ Hospital where the 13 year old underwent c-section The operation theatre in JJ Hospital where the 13 year old underwent c-section

Two days after the Supreme court permitted a 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 31-week pregnancy on medical grounds, the minor underwent a cesarean operation at JJ Hospital and delivered a baby boy. The newborn is under neonatal intensive care unit and weighs 1.8 kg. “The baby is stable and will be under observation,” said Dr Ashok Anand, a gynaecologist at the hospital. The minor will remain in hospital for a week.

The apex court had on Tuesday gave a go-ahead for abortion, observing the minor was under mental trauma and the risk of pregnancy was equal to the risk of abortion. The decision was based on the report of a medical board that had opined that “termination of pregnancy be carried out”, though it warned that “termination of pregnancy at this stage will have an equal risk to the mother”.

This was the first time the court allowed abortion at such an advanced state of pregnancy.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father’s business partner seven months ago. In August this year, when her parents took her to a doctor to check whether her sudden obesity was caused by thyroid, a sonography showed she was 27-weeks pregnant. Police said till then she had not informed her parents about the assault.

On August 9, the parents of the 13-year-old registered a police complaint with Charkop police. According to police, the 23-year-old accused, who allegedly assaulted the minor multiple times, has been arrested.

The parents of the minor had filed a petition under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act to abort the baby.

