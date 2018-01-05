Two days after complaint letter, PMO says Fortis issue ‘closed’

Fortis Gurgaon has been accused of overcharging and negligence by the girl’s family. Fortis Gurgaon has been accused of overcharging and negligence by the girl’s family.

Two days after Jayant Singh, whose daughter died of dengue-related complications after a two-week stay at Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital, wrote to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention, he found that that the matter had been declared “closed” by the Prime Minister’s Office. However, the portal showed that the matter has been forwarded to the unit concerned, giving the family some hope.

Singh made the discovery when he sought an update on his letter through the “grievance status” portal. While the “current status” of the grievance showed the matter was “closed (NO ACTION REQUIRED)”, the “details” section said the matter has been “sent to unit concern(ed)”.

“I am a little confused by the response. While it states the matter is closed, it also indicates it has been forwarded to the

relevant department. I will wait for further correspondence or clarification from the PMO before deciding on a further course of action,” Singh told The Indian Express.

In the letter sent to the PMO on December 2, Singh had sought his “urgent intervention” to ensure that the licences of the hospital and doctors responsible be cancelled, and a “new medical regulator” be formed to deal solely with “complaints of medical negligence and ethical infractions by hospitals”. READ MORE

He had also requested the PM’s help to break the “conspiracy” between pharmaceutical companies, doctors and hospitals, and to ensure that patients from private hospitals are also allowed to use government ambulances — a service he alleged was denied to his daughter on two occasions.

The incident in question took place in September last year, when seven-year-old Aadya died of dengue-related complications. The parents had alleged that the hospital was “criminally negligent” during her treatment and that they had been charged close to Rs 16 lakh for her stay. The hospital has denied charges of negligence.

A case had been registered at Sushant Lok police station, on the directions of the state, in December. The FIR, however, names a doctor and not the hospital. The licences of the pharmacy and blood bank of the hospital had also been suspended last month, following inspections.

