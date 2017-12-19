Two days after arrest, ‘Pak spy’ gets bail

Two days after his arrest, Abid Ali alias Asad Ali, an alleged Pakistani national, was released on bail by the SDM court in Roorkee on Monday.

Ali was arrested by Roorkee police on Saturday as a “preventive measure” following an Uttarakhand HC order of December 11. An alleged spy from Lahore, Ali was arrested by Haridwar police and acquitted in 2013 by the second additional sessions judge in Haridwar. The High Court on December 11 ordered action against the judge and the then Haridwar SSP Rajeev Swaroop for acting against the country’s interest.

While Ali, currently a Roorkee resident, and his wife could not be reached for comment, Ali’s father-in-law Kabir Ahmad (65) told The Indian Express, “He does not belong to Pakistan. He lives in a rented house in Roorkee with my daughter Shaista, who is his wife, and their three children. Before shifting to Roorkee a few years ago, he lived in Meerut.”

Haridwar SSP Krishna Kumar said, “Studying the case history and the concerned documents will take some time.”

The order of December 11 mentioned that the second additional sessions judge “acted arbitrarily and dishonestly” by ordering Ali’s acquittal. It said that Swaroop, the then SSP, had “failed to discharge his duties effectively, diligently and carefully”, acting against the country’s interest.

“I am looking at the legal aspect and will file my reply in court accordingly,” Swaroop said.

