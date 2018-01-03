Top News
Two-day RSS meet in Ujjain to discuss prevailing conditions

A two-day meeting of the RSS chaired by its chief Mohan Bhagwat began at Ujjain on Wednesday to discuss the conditions prevailing in the country.

“The Sangh convenes two meetings annually where the conditions prevalent in the country is discussed,” RSS spokesman Manmohan Vaidya told reporters at Ujjain.

He clarified that post the discussion, no decision would be taken at the meeting.

Vaidya said that representatives of the BJP, ABVP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and other constituents of the Sangh Parivar are participating in the meeting.

Claiming that the Sangh’s cadre base was growing, he informed that more than 2 lakh youth had joined the organisation between January and June 2017.

The number of Sangh’s Shakhas (morning classes) has also swelled considerably, he said.

  1. Mohamed Khan
    Jan 3, 2018 at 2:47 pm
    Rss love from pakistan ,you make our job easier !!!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
