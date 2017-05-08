Two CRPF men killed in elephant attack in outskirts of Bengaluru

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an elephant attack on Sunday morning at a temporary camp near Kaggalipura in Ramanagara district on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Ramanagara district police said the deceased have been identified as Dakshina Murthy, 52, an ASI and a native of Tamil Nadu, and Puttappa Lamani, 33, a constable and a native of Haveri district in Karnataka.

According to the police, the elephant first attacked Murthy and Lamani rushed to save his senior after hearing his screams. The elephant was about to leave but seeing Lamani, it came back and attacked him too.

Murthy died on the spot, while Lamani succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The Kaggalipura police rushed to the scene as soon as they were informed about the incident. The bodies of both men have been handed over to their families after postmortem.

