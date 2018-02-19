Two CPM workers detained for Kerala Youth Congress leader’s murder

The duo, Rijin Raj, 24, and Akash Thillankery, 22, are already the accused in the murder of BJP sympathiser P Vineesh in 2016 and have been out on bail. (Representational) The duo, Rijin Raj, 24, and Akash Thillankery, 22, are already the accused in the murder of BJP sympathiser P Vineesh in 2016 and have been out on bail. (Representational)

Two CPI (M) workers were taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib in Kannur last Monday.

The duo, Rijin Raj, 24, and Akash Thillankery, 22, are already the accused in the murder of BJP sympathiser P Vineesh in 2016 and have been out on bail.

Local Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was hacked to death by a four-member gang at Edayannur near Mattanur in Kannur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prajeesh Thottathil said, “The reports that the two had surrendered before the police are not true. They have been taken into custody. We haven’t recorded the arrest so far, but the process is on. They allegedly helped the accused escape by arranging vehicle.”

Police said they recovered CCTV visuals that showed the youths helping the killers change vehicle after the murder.

CPI (M) earlier denied any role for the party workers in the murder.

However, after the arrests, CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said his party would take action against these workers, if found to be involved in the crime.

BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said CPI(M) harboured the two detained persons at the party state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

