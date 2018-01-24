Two cops injured in pressure bomb explosion in Chhattisgarh

Latest News
By: PTI | Raipur | Published: January 24, 2018 7:27 pm
Chhattisgarh explosion, Chhattisgarh pressure bomb explosion, Bijapur pressure bomb explosion, Chhattisgarh cops injured, Bijapur cops injured, india news, indian express, indian express news Basaguda is located around 450 kms away from the state capital (Google Maps)
Two police personnel were injured Wednesday when a pressure bomb planted by naxals went off in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. The incident occurred in the forest near Hidmapara village under Basaguda police station limits when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Force (DF) was returning after conducting an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police official told PTI.

Basaguda is located around 450 kms away from the state capital. As per preliminary information, the explosion occurred after an STF jawan unknowingly stepped on the pressure IED connection near Hidmapara.

“While the STF jawan sustained serious injuries to his leg, another jawan, belonging to the DF, received minor injuries in the incident,” the official said. Both the personnel were being airlifted to Jagdalpur for preliminary treatment and will be subsequently shifted to Raipur, he added.

