Two Congress MLAs join BJP-led govt in Manipur

The strength of the first-ever BJP-led coalition government in Manipur has increased to 40 in the 60-member House with two Congress MLAs joining the ruling party. Congress MLAs Kshetrimayum Biren Singh and Paonam Brojen joined the BJP on Saturday, taking the total number of BJP MLAs to 31, Th Bishwajit Singh, Works and Information Minister, told a gathering in Imphal on Sunday.

There are now 31 BJP MLAs, four of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), four of the Nationalist People Party (NPP) and one independent in the BJP-led coalition headed by N Biren Singh in the Assembly. So far, eight Congress legislators out of 28 Congress MLAs, who were elected during the last Assembly elections in 2017, have joined the BJP.

Asked about reports of the resignation of seven parliamentary secretaries of the coalition government on Saturday, Singh said, “They have submitted their resignation to the chief minister to take up new assignments as the chairmen of several committees of the state assembly.”

There was no misunderstanding among MLAs of ruling parties, he stressed. At present, the number of Congress MLAs has been reduced to 20 in the Assembly, official sources said.

