Two Congress MLAs in West Bengal join TMC

Sankar Singha, a senior leader, has been made the working president of the TMC in Nadia district. Singha is an MLA from Ranaghat Uttar Paschim and Arindam Bhattacharya is the legislator of Santipur, both in Nadia district

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Published:June 21, 2017 7:45 pm
In a major jolt to the Congress in West Bengal, two of its MLAs – Sankar Singha and Arindam Bhattacharya on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress. Welcoming both the leaders, Trinamoool Congress leader Abhisekh Bandopadhyay said their joining will strengthen the party. “TMC will be strengthened further with their joining,” Bandopadhyay said after handing over the party flag to them at a function at Trinamoool Bhavan here.

Sankar Singha, a senior leader, has been made the working president of the TMC in Nadia district. Singha is an MLA from Ranaghat Uttar Paschim and Bhattacharya is the legislator of Santipur, both in Nadia district.

On being asked the reason for joining TMC, Sankar Singha said that Mamata Banerjee was in the forefront in the fight against communalism and secessionism. “I felt I should join TMC”. State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “I did not expect it from Sankar Singha. They (the MLAs) can go. TMC has dangled carrots in front of them”. “For sometime we could not contact him (Singha) and he was not in touch with the party”, Chowdhury added.

