Two Chinese sailors killed in gas leakage on cargo ship

TWO CHINESE sailors were killed and at least one more was taken ill in an incident of gas leakage on board a cargo vessel off Navlakhi port in Morbi on Sunday. Police said the incident took place in a cargo vessel loaded with coal. The ship flying the Indonesian flag had loaded coal from Indonesia and was bound for Navlakhi port on Morbi coast.

“One of the crew members opened door of a coal container and he was affected by gas generated from the coal as it had remained packed for long. Two fellow crew members rushed to help him but they too were affected by the gas. They were rushed to Jamnagar by a tug. But doctors declared two of them dead on arrival, while the third one is undergoing treatment,” Jamnagar SP Pradip Shejul said.

The SP said that the cargo vessel had an all-Chinese crew. “We have contacted the agent who had imported the coal consignment and once he reaches Jamnagar, we shall know further details of the crew and the incident,” added Shejul. He said that the vessel was anchored around 25 nautical miles off Navlakhi port less than 24 hours ago and was in the process of offloading its cargo.

“Two bodies were brought to our hospital along with a patient. The patient has some respiratory issues,” said Dr Nandini Mehta, medical superintendent of G G hospital, Jamnagar.

