Two Chinese helicopters enter Indian airspace

In a violation of Indian airspace, two suspected Chinese helicopters were seen hovering over Barahoti region of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt told The Indian Express, “The helicopters entered the Barahoti region at 9.15 am and hovered over [Indian territory] for three minutes.”

Bhatt, who refused to divulge more information citing “security reasons”, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which was looking into the matter, was keeping a close watch on the situation. “Two helicopters were seen near the Sino-Indian border, near Barahoti, but no information was received on any objectionable activities being carried out in the area,” an official note from the Chamoli police department stated. The situation at Barahoti was “normal”, it stated.

The issue of Chinese troops being active along the Uttarakhand border was raised last year too when the then CM Harish Rawat made a statement about the People’s Liberation Army having transgressed the Barahoti area. The transgression was noticed on July 19 last year, when officials from Chamoli district, who were visiting Barahoti, saw the Chinese troops.

