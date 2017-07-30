Two children succumb to dengue; toll in Coimbatore district up

Tamil Nadu government had stated on July 22 that it was acting on a “war-footing” to tackle the spread of dengue fever in some parts of the state. (Representational image) Tamil Nadu government had stated on July 22 that it was acting on a “war-footing” to tackle the spread of dengue fever in some parts of the state. (Representational image)

Two children died of dengue at the Government Hospital in Coimbatore, taking the toll in the district to 12 in the last two months, hospital sources said. They said eight-year-old Dharini, a resident of Saminaickenpalayam on the city’s outskirts, was admitted to a private hospital with high fever. After she tested dengue positive, she was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital here yesterday morning.

However she died last night without responding to treatment, they said. Similarly, a seven-year-old girl Sumi, hailing from Anamalai was admitted to Pollachi Government hospital with fever and bodyache, they said. As her condition started deteriorating, she was shifted to the Government hospital here, but succumbed before admission, they said.

The deaths due to dengue have increased to 12 in the last two months in the district and 28 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the Government hospital here, the sources said, adding 183 persons have been admitted with different types of viral fever.

However,there was no exact figure on the number of people undergoing treatment for dengue in private hospitals in the district, they said. Meanwhile, 12 cases of dengue have been reported in nearby Tirupur and the patients were undergoing treatment in an isolated ward in the Government Hospital, the sources said.

Tamil Nadu government had stated on July 22 that it was acting on a “war-footing” to tackle the spread of dengue fever in some parts of the state.

