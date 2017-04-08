Two children injured in minor blast in Aurangabad

“Prima facie it appears that some liquid fell on a chemical (carbide) resulting in the blast,” said Aurangabad police commissioner Amitesh Kumar (Source: Google Photos) “Prima facie it appears that some liquid fell on a chemical (carbide) resulting in the blast,” said Aurangabad police commissioner Amitesh Kumar (Source: Google Photos)

Two children were injured in a minor blast in Kiradpura locality of the city this afternoon, police said. The police have however, ruled out the terror angle behind the blast. “Prima facie it appears that some liquid fell on a chemical (carbide) resulting in the blast. The exact reason will be revealed after our team carries out detailed investigations. It does not appear to be a terror related activity,” Aurangabad police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters today.

He said, the injured children have been identified as Wasim Khan Chhote Khan aged 11 and Ifra Anees aged 9, said police. Wasim has been hospitalised, while the girl has been discharged after administering first aid, they said.

The children are the residents of lane no 6 in Kiradpura. An eye-witness identified as Feroz Khan told PTI that “The milk bags which the children were carrying with them ruptured and the milk fell on carbide which was stocked there. The chemical reaction probably triggered the blast.”

This is the second such incident in the city in last 10-days. On March 31, a 12-year-old boy was injured in Padegaon area of the city after the battery of his cell phone exploded.

