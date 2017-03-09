Two cases of drug seizure: Mumbai police trace common links to Gujarat

Police sources said Waghela would contact Nathani when he needed to send mephedrone out of the country. (Representational image) Police sources said Waghela would contact Nathani when he needed to send mephedrone out of the country. (Representational image)

The Mumbai Police’s investigations into two separate cases of drug seizures have found that both involved links to Gujarat. Officers said investigations into alleged wholesale drug dealer Pravin Waghela from Bandra showed that he had roped in one of the accused to courier packages containing mephedrone. Waghela was arrested in January by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police allegedly transporting 10 kg of mephedrone.

The police then raided an illegal factory in Hangal in Karnataka, where Waghela was allegedly sourcing mephedrone from and arrested Ramdas Nayak, who ran it. The ANC also arrested Vapi native Firdous Nathani in the case.

Police sources said Waghela would contact Nathani when he needed to send mephedrone out of the country. “Waghela would ask Nathani to meet him at a particular location and handed over mephedrone to him,” said a senior police officer.

Waghela, the police said, would open up tubes of two-wheeler tyres, stuff mephedrone into them and seal them back before handing them to Nathani. “He chose this method to avoid attracting attention,” said the officer. Further probe. however, showed that apart from transporting the drug for Waghela, Nathani had allegedly been acquiring mephedrone himself from Gujarat.

While the police had believed the supply of mephedrone had dried up after the arrests of Waghela and his associates, the arrest of city-based courier company owner Sunil Dhutiya in February also led them to Gujarat. Dhutiya, who runs the courier firm Om International in Andheri, was held with 1 kg of mephedrone along with his employee Vicky Nadar. Dhutiya allegedly sourced the substance from Gujarat too.

“The Dhutiya case showed that mephedrone was still coming from somewhere in spite of the Karnataka factory being shut down,” the official said. The police suspect that a common supplier based in Gujarat is the link to both cases.