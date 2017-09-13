Two cases against Chhagan Bhujbal transferred to PMLA court

Chhagan Bhujbal (File) Chhagan Bhujbal (File)

A special Anti-Corruption Bureau court on Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea and transferred two cases against former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. “The ACB court allowed the transfer plea moved by the ED. Now these cases will be tried by the same judge,” said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

The ED had moved the plea in October last year. In 2015, the ED registered two ‘Enforcement Case Information Reports’ under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the NCP leader, suspecting illegal transactions to the tune of Rs 900 crore.

The first case registered by the ED pertains to the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land allotment case, where Bhujbal, then PWD minister, is accused of taking kick-backs for allotment of projects. The second case relates to a housing project in Navi Mumbai.

The state ACB had initially registered FIRs in these two cases, following which the ED registered cases under the PMLA on the suspicion that huge amounts of money had been laundered in these transactions. It was ED’s contention that these cases should be tried by the same court, and hence they should be transferred to the PMLA court.

