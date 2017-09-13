Violence as Patidars clash at BJP yuva morcha event in Surat, two buses torched

The incident took place after the city police detained some people, allegedly associated with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The incident took place after the city police detained some people, allegedly associated with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Two buses were set on fire and stone pelting ensued in the Varachha area of Surat, in the violence that broke out after the police detained at least 10 members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), including two co-convenors Alpesh Katheriya and Dharmik Malaviya. The PAAS members were detained during their protest at the Vijay Tankar Yuva Sammelan organised by the Surat city wing of BJP Yuva Morcha at Saurashtra Society Wadi on Vallabhacharya road on Tuesday evening, where BJYM Gujarat President Dr. Rutvij Patel was chief guest. Varachha BJP MLA Kishor Kanani and several others BJP leaders were also present at the event.

While the event was on, PAAS co-convenors Dharmik Malaviya, Alpesh Katheriya and with several PAAS volunteers came out on the streets and tore off the banners of the BJP Yuva Morcha. On their way to the venue to stage a protest, the PAAS leaders were detained by the police. Violence followed when members of PAAS tried to stop the police from taking the convenors and volunteers to the police station, police said.

According to the police, PAAS supporters began pelting stones on police vehicles, forcing the police to resort to a lathicharge. The news of detention of PAAS leaders and volunteers spread like a wild fire, on social media groups. Large number of Patidar youths came out on the roads and staged agitation against the police. A mob also set ablaze two BRTS buses which were on its way to destinations. One bus was set on fire at Lambe Hanuman Road and another was set on fire at Hira baug circle both the areas falls in Varachha–a Patidar stronghold in Surat. Police team reached to the spot and dispersed the mob. The Vijay Tankar Yuva Sammelan program of BJP Yuva Morcha was finished up early, as the news of violence broke out.

The detained Patidar youths were taken to Umra police station and Hazira in Surat around 15 kilometers far from the violence affected area. Heavy security has been deployed in the Varachha area. Following the arrest of PAAS co-convenors by Surat police, Gujarat PAAS leader Hardik Patel took to Twitter and said, “If the PAAS co-convenors and Patidar youths are released immediately, then Gujarat will go on another ‘Kranti Marg’ (path of revolution)”.

Hundreds of Patidar youths reached Umra police station after learning about the detained PAAS leaders had been brought here. Surat PAAS leader Dhiru Mandaviya said, “We are at Urma police station and police are not allowing us to meet our leaders. Even our lawyers are not been allowed to meet them.”

Varachha BJP MLA Kishor Kanani said, “There were some Congress youth and PAAS youths who tried to create disturbances and were involved in damaging the peaceful atmosphere of the city. The program was organised in my constituency area. We appeal to Patidar youths not to become tool of the Congress and PAAS. We want peace in the city.”

Varachha police inspector C K Patel said, “The situation is under control and we have detained over 17 Patidar youths, following the violence in which two BRTS buses were set afire. Large number of police has been deployed in different residential societies in Varachha area. Police teams are patrolling round the clock.”

