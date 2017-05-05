Two bullet-riddled bodies recovered near forest in Manipur

Two persons were killed after sustaining bullet injuries at a place in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, police said on Friday. The two bullet-riddled bodies, which are yet to be identified, were found near the fringes of a nearby forest by locals on Friday, following which the nearby Saparmeina police station was alerted. Additional police force was rushed to the spot and investigation was on, a police officer said.

The bodies were being brought to Imphal for post-mortem, from the site, which is located 47 km from the state capital. Locals said that the two persons were killed in a factional fight between suspected Kuki militant outfits. Of late, Kangpokpi district has witnessed incidents of violence. Last month, two transporters were injured after gunmen fired at a convoy of Imphal-bound oil tankers in two separate incidents.

