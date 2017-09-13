Two booked, one arrested for duping Kharar resident of Rs 26 lakh

The complainant alleged that the accused told him that they will invest the gold in a private firm in Delhi and promised of a good profit. But after they got the gold, the accused switched off their phones. Representational photo The complainant alleged that the accused told him that they will invest the gold in a private firm in Delhi and promised of a good profit. But after they got the gold, the accused switched off their phones. Representational photo

Two persons have been booked by the Kharar police for allegedly duping a person on the pretext of investing in gold to the tune of Rs 26 lakh. One of the accused was arrested from Rohtak, Haryana. The duo had allegedly duped several people with similar promises in the past, officials said.

Harjeet Singh, a resident of Kharar, in his complaint stated that he gave 972 gram gold worth around Rs 26 lakh to one Rajiv Kumar, a Chandigarh resident and Sunil Kumar, a resident of Rohtak for the investment purpose. He told the police that he knew them through a common friend.

The complainant alleged that the accused told him that they will invest the gold in a private firm in Delhi and promised of a good profit. But after they got the gold, the accused switched off their phones.

“The accused took gold on September 8 morning and told me that they were leaving for Delhi as their tickets have been booked in Shatabdi Express. I called them around 12.30 pm to know whether they reached Delhi but their phones were switched off. Then I called our common friend in Chandigarh. He told me that he was not getting through them. I realised something fishy and approached the police,” Harjeet said.

The Investigating Officer (IO), Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that they booked Rajiv and Sunil under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Kharar (city) police station.

The IO added that after registering the case, they conducted a raid in Rohtak and arrested Sunil while Rajiv is still at large. Sunil will be produced in the court on Wednesday.

