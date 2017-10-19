Diwali 2017
  • Two bogies of goods train derail near Mathura, no casualties

Two bogies of goods train derail near Mathura, no casualties

Two bogies of the train have derailed, however, there has been no reports of any casualty.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2017 3:47 pm
goods train derailment, train derailment in Mathura, Mathura train derailment, Mathura goods train derailment, train derailment, train derailments 2017, indian express news A goods train on Delhi-Agra route derailed near Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI)
Related News

A goods train plying on Delhi-Agra route derailed near Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh, new agency ANI reported. Two bogies of the train have derailed. However, there are no reports yet of any casualty.

Earlier in September a fertiliser-laden goods train had derailed at Nirgundi station near Cuttack. Around 16 wagons of the train had derailed. The train was on its way to Haibargaon in Assam from Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam. Taking a note of the growing number of train derailments this year, the opposition parties have heavily criticised the Centre.

(This is developing story, more details awaited)

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 19: Latest News