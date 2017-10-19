Two bogies of goods train derail near Mathura, no casualties

A goods train on Delhi-Agra route derailed near Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI) A goods train on Delhi-Agra route derailed near Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI)

A goods train plying on Delhi-Agra route derailed near Mathura station in Uttar Pradesh, new agency ANI reported. Two bogies of the train have derailed. However, there are no reports yet of any casualty.

Earlier in September a fertiliser-laden goods train had derailed at Nirgundi station near Cuttack. Around 16 wagons of the train had derailed. The train was on its way to Haibargaon in Assam from Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam. Taking a note of the growing number of train derailments this year, the opposition parties have heavily criticised the Centre.

(This is developing story, more details awaited)

