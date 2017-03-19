Two blasts at Agra Cantt in an hour, no casualties

The blast site was cordoned off on Saturday. (Source: PTI) The blast site was cordoned off on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Panic gripped the Cantonment area in Agra after blasts caused by alleged low-intensity crude bombs occurred at two places near the railway station here early Saturday morning. The explosions did not cause injuries or any form of damage, police said, adding a forensic team has collected bomb fragments from both spots to test for the explosion’s intensity.

According to locals, the first blast took place in a garbage dump near railway tracks, around 500 metres from Cantonment railway station at about 6 am. The second blast occurred in a vacant plot about 250 meters away from the railway track, within an hour of the first one. The explosions led to panic and fear in the railway station’s vicinity.

Agra SSP Pritinder Singh said the blasts were heard when a tractor trolley was dumping garbage at a plot near the railway track. “They were very low-intensity blasts, as we can conclude from damage caused at both spots. The remains have been sent for forensic testing,” said Singh.

The police have lodged an FIR over the incident. Meanwhile, security at the Taj Mahal was stepped up on Friday after a link threatening a possible terror attack on it was found on social media. Security has been tightened in the city as well, as the blasts took place a day after a note threatening a terror attack was found near Bhandai railway station in Agra.

