Two BJP ministers resign from Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet

Two BJP ministers in the N Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, Kamineni Srinivas, Health and Medical Education minister and P Manikyala Rao, Endowments Minister, submitted their resignations to Chief Minister on Wednesday. Kamineni Srinivas said their decision came in the wake of the TDP asking its Union Ministers to resign.
“It is a painful decision. This should not have happened like this. The sentiments of people are important and people feel that Special Category Status is Andhra Pradesh’s right. Our commitment is to the development of the state. I and my colleague Maikyala Rao will submit resignations before the budget sessions starts today,’’ Srinivas said.
Manikyala Rao said that he was pained by the way certain political leaders, including TDP leaders, were blaming Venkaiah Naidu, then a BJP minister. “Venkaiah Naidu did a lot of things for the state after bifurcation. He is the one who put his foot down and ensured that Andhra got a number of institutions and projects, and got funds released immediately for Amaravati. Such a person is being accused and blamed today. That is not acceptable. I am going to the Assembly to resign,’’ Rao said.
Ahead of 2014 elections, the TDP entered an alliance with the BJP in the face of stiff competition from YSR Congress Party led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. The alliance largely helped TDP scrape through to victory with a slender 2 per cent margin over YSRCP. The BJP won four Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inducted two BJP MLAs as ministers in his Cabinet. Besides Srinivas and Manikyala Rao who won from Kaikaluru and Tadepalligudem Assembly constituencies respectively, BJP’s P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North, and Dr Akula Satyanarayana from Rajamudry City also won. Dr K Hari Babu had won from the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency while G Ganga Raju won from Naraspuram.
The TDP had late last night decided to ask its members in the NDA Cabinet — Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences — to resign after the Centre refused to grant special category status to the state.
“Although we did get a lot of funds and projects from the Centre in the last four years certain key promises made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and assurances given on the floor of Parliament when the state was being divided have not been fulfilled. The issue of granting special status has been dragged on for four years now and there was no mention of Andhra in the last budget of the NDA. It is an unfortunate decision but it had to be taken in the interest of the state.,’’ Chowdhary said this morning.
- Mar 8, 2018 at 11:34 amOpportunistic politics! Planing commission report came out in 2014 which ruled out giving special category status to any state other than NE states. BJP govt. knew about this and so did TDP. Still both of them quietly enjoyed power for 4 years. Now all of a sudden TDP wakes up and starts crying. All Andhra CMs should take responsibility for not developing Telangana and they were the cause for the state to be divided. Will they pay for their mistakes? No..people of the state and country do.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 11:14 amProbably misused the allocation or cannot siphon 30 from external funds (such as World Bank) so they create scenes. Andhara CM is the richest CM in India. MLAs and MPs also want to become richest MLAs and MPs in India. The losers are the ignorant masses who voted for them. For three years they were happy receiving funds now suddenly they change their tune.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 10:22 amTDP, ADAIMK are habitual blackmailer/pusher same thing happened in past at the time of Sh. Atalbihari Vajpai govt. at center. BJP again go for these parties and then downfall begin. Best thing is to neutralize these parties and stand alone on strength of their own.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 10:59 amAbove comments stands so true for BJP who shrewdly take state and regional parties into confidence giving them finance and power at from Centre for a brief period, period of time until BJP gets its required strength in that State, then it starts to show it true color, Chameleon changes from White to Saffron and forces allies to break ties. Now the game starts to pull down that party and rule the roost, all at the expense of regional en ies.Reply
- Mar 8, 2018 at 11:45 amSwami you have beautifully explaind. That is the true strategy of cunning and devious Modi, Amit shah, ram madhav and RSS.
- Mar 8, 2018 at 11:47 amSwami you have correctly explained. That is always the strategy of devious, cunning leaders of RSS/BJP Modi, amit shah, ram madhav etc..
- Mar 8, 2018 at 11:16 amGood luck with that. BJP count would go from 2 to ZERO it it stands on its own.Reply