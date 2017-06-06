Two-bin waste segregation system: MC distributes 10,000 dustbins; people say fit for offices, not for houses

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and MP Kirron Kher with others after the distribution of dustbins at Tagore Theatre on Monday. Jasbir Malhi UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore and MP Kirron Kher with others after the distribution of dustbins at Tagore Theatre on Monday. Jasbir Malhi

THE TWO-BIN waste segregation system was launched in the city on Monday, but residents complained that the bins distributed by the Municipal Corporation were neither adequate nor durable, and without covers, they would raise a stink. The corporation distributed as many as 10,000 green and blue dustbins of 12 litre capacity on Monday. Area councillors are to go from door to door to create awareness about waste segregation as more of these bins are distributed.

In the first phase, as many as 1 lakh coloured dustbins will be distributed to residents of each of the 26 wards. Green dustbins are for disposing of wet waste while the blue ones are for dry waste. In the second phase, the corporation intends to buy and distribute about 1.5 lakh more dustbins by June 25.

Baljinder Bittu, chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, said, “They have given us office dustbins. Although the move of segregation at source is really good, at least the civic body should have thought once before purchasing these. They should have checked the type of dustbins people use at their homes.”

The bins are about 14 inches tall and 10 inches in diameter. They were bought through the government e-market site where an online tender was called. The total cost of the 2.5 lakh dustbins of 12 litre capacity is about Rs 2.36 crore. Other than this, 3,000 big dustbins of 40 litre capacity, purchased at a total cost of Rs 18 lakh, would be distributed to waste collectors.

Bittu said that houses of above 10-marla size should be given the big bins which have been given to the garbage collectors.

Sachin Sharma, a social activist and a resident of Sector 23, said, “These bins should have been covered at least. The garbage will stink and these bins can overturn with just a little amount of garbage. The feasibility of these bins should have been checked before distributing.”

However, Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri said that these bins were distributed free of cost to the residents and questions should be raised on the quality and durability only if they had charged some amount for it. “MC officials have provided these keeping in mind an average number of five to six family members per house. One family generates about 400 grams of garbage on average and we have bought these of 12 litre capacity as per the norms of Ministry of Urban Development. Had we charged some amount, they could raise questions. We are just giving these dustbins to them free of cost. Our aim is just to inculcate a habit of segregation. People are in the habit of keeping big drums at their houses,” said Khatri.

A BJP councillor, who did not wish to be identified, said the complaints of residents were valid. “I agree people are raising questions on the dustbins we are providing. These should be covered and should be bigger in size. These won’t work more than a month or two.”

At the launch of the event at Tagore Theatre on Monday, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore said that he was pained that the city’s ranking had slipped from two last year to 11 this year. “I don’t want to get into the specifics why we came down to rank 11. But we need to bring about a change in the mindset of people and it would begin through this segregation at source,” he said.

On the issue of Dadumajra dumping ground, which even MP Kirron Kher also raised during the event, Badnore said that he had spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister that they could send Chandigarh’s garbage to a cluster of plants coming up at Derabassi.

Where can you get the bins?

Although the councillors or sanitary inspectors would themselves go to every house to hand over the bins, residents can take these by contacting their area councillor or the local Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA). However, there are no rules against people buying their own coloured bins.

Sectors to compete on waste segregation

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday told the Municipal Commissioner to conduct a competition at the level of wards or sectors which will adopt the waste segregation at source first. Kavita Singh, who is holding additional charge of the Municipal Commissioner, said that whichever sector or ward adopted this waste segregation first would be awarded by the corporation.

No segregation, no collection

Those who have been provided two coloured dustbins and are not segregating waste at the household level itself, their garbage would not be collected by the garbage collectors. This was told by Mayor Asha Jaswal on Monday.

“Apart from imposing recovery charges of Rs 5,000 for residential buildings and Rs 10,000 for commercial establishments, those who would not segregate waste into dry and wet waste, their garbage would not be collected. Our garbage collectors have been given two coloured big bins. They would also bring segregated garbage only,” Jaswal said.

