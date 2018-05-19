Two Bhiwandi scribes held by Thane police for extortion

The duo was booked under IPC sections 384, 385 and 387, police said adding that further investigation into the case is on. (Representational Image) The duo was booked under IPC sections 384, 385 and 387, police said adding that further investigation into the case is on. (Representational Image)

Two local journalists were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a government employee in Bhiwandi town, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rangnath Tangdi (44), editor of Saptahik Sabdhadoot, and Pandurang Benke (52), editor of Saptahik Bhagyodaya Vruttant, were arrested on Thursday, police said. Chief of the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane police, Pradeep Sharma, said these two journalists had published news in their publications against the 45-year-old complainant, a sectional engineer with Bhiwandi Panchayat Samiti.

They sought money from him for not publishing any further news against him, he said. “While Tangdi made a demand of Rs 40 lakh, Benke demanded Rs 25 lakh from the complainant. He finally paid Rs 1.50 lakh to them,” Sharma said. However, the duo continued to demand money by threatening him. After this, the victim lodged a complaint with police. The accused were called at Thane guest-house on the pretext of collecting money on Thursday evening. The AEC laid a trap and nabbed them while accepting Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, Sharma said.

The duo was booked under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), police said adding that further investigation into the case is on.

