Two Bangladeshi nationals sentenced to 1-year RI for staying in India without passports

A court in Thane has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to two Bangladeshi women for staying in India without valid travel documents. Assistant Sessions Judge H B Shelke also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts Mumtaz Rasul Shaikh (45) and Munira Akhtar Husein (30) of Nodaile district in Bangladesh. The duo was convicted under relevant sections of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950.

Sleuths of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell had apprehended the women from Mira Road on July 15, 2017, Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court. They resided in slum colonies and worked as labourers. They did not possess any valid travel documents, the court was told.

After hearing arguments, the Judge convicted the two women and sentenced them to one year rigorous imprisonment on March 28.

