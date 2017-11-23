Two Bangla ‘terrorists’, arms dealer remanded to 14-day police custody

One of the accused being produced in court, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) One of the accused being produced in court, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A Kolkata court on Wednesday remanded two suspected members of the banned Bangladeshi terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and an Indian arms dealer to 14 days’ police custody. Public Prosecutor Pijush Kanti Mondal prayed for full-term police custody on the grounds that it was important to question the accused — Samsad Mia (26) alias Tushar Biswas, Riazul Islam (25) alias Riaz alias Suman and Manotosh Dey (46) — given their “ties” to ABT.

“They were using three to four names, and had managed to get documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards. Manotosh was the arms supplier,” said Mondal. Defence counsel K K Tiwari prayed for bail on the grounds that the seized documents were a matter for probe. “On the basis of documents seized, it cannot be said they are related to al-Qaeda. Whether the documents were actually recovered from their possession is yet to be investigated,” he said.

The three, who were arrested on Tuesday by a Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, were remanded to police custody till December 5 by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satya Arnab Ghosal. The ABT has direct links to the al-Qaeda network in the Indian sub-continent, STF Deputy Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma had said on Tuesday. The group was banned in May 2015 under anti-terrorism laws, following which some of its members formed a new organisation called ‘Ansarul-Islam’ in 2017, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Police sources also said the “terrorists” were planning to murder Bangladeshi blogger Faruk Sadik, and that STF had shared inputs with their counterparts in Bangladesh. Samsad and Riazul had allegedly entered India over a year ago. Samsad, a civil engineer, allegedly had a PAN card in his possession under the name Tushar Biswas. Fifty Aadhaar cards and handwritten chits with names of areas in Kolkata — such as Dharmatala and Park Street — had allegedly been recovered from them. The accused have been booked under sections including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 467- 469 (forgery) of the IPC, and sections of the Arms Act and Foreigners Act. More relevant charges will be added as the probe progresses, sources said.

Samsad was “brainwashed” by a senior, Abdullah alias AI Mamun, while staying at a hostel in Bangladesh, said STF sources. Abdullah had been arrested recently by an ATS team in Muzaffarnagar, they added. Over the last year, Riazul and Samsad had allegedly visited six states — West Bengal, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand. “After they entered India, they went to Hyderabad from Kolkata, and worked at a butchery. Later, they trained in computer hardware. They procured fake documents from Karnataka, and also worked at a labour factory in Pune before coming back to Kolkata on Vijaya Dashami,” said an official of Kolkata Police.

After meeting Manotosh, the two had allegedly smuggled an arms consignment into Bangladesh earlier. The arms dealer, who was living in Basirhat since May this year, allegedly used different identities to take up two houses in a one-kilometre radius. All three accused had been arrested during their sixth meeting, sources said, adding, Manotosh’s role was being probed further.

