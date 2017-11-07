Two arrested on charges of dowry death in Kolkata

Police arrested two persons in connection with a suspected case of dowry from the city’s Phoolbagan area after a woman died of burn injuries at a hospital in Kolkata. (Representational Image) Police arrested two persons in connection with a suspected case of dowry from the city’s Phoolbagan area after a woman died of burn injuries at a hospital in Kolkata. (Representational Image)

The Kolkata Police has arrested two persons in connection with a suspected case of dowry from the city’s Phoolbagan area after a woman died of burn injuries at a hospital in Kolkata, police said on Tuesday. Pinky Mallik (32) was admitted to the M R Bangur hospital last week with burns and she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, the police said.

Pinky’s parents alleged that their daughter was set on fire by her husband and in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demands, a senior police officer said. Pinky’s husband Sajan Mallik and Rajkumar, her father-in-law, were arrested on charges of dowry, a senior police officer said.

Sajan had claimed that his wife was cooking on a stove when it exploded and her clothes caught fire, the officer said. Dilip Mallik, the woman’s father, a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai, had lodged a complaint with the Phoolbagan police station accusing her in-laws of murdering his daughter following which the arrests were made yesterday, the officer added.

The couple got married around six years ago and the alleged torture for dowry started soon after that, her father alleged in his complaint, he said. “We are investigating the matter and will take necessary action against those who will be found guilty,” the investigating officer said.

