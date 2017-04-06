Two arrested, minor apprehended for possessing beef in Assam

Two persons were arrested and a minor was apprehended and booked under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 here after locals lodged an FIR against them, the police said on Thursday.

The daily wage labourers of Bangladeshi origin had on April 4 bought half kg beef from somewhere and showed it to a shopkeeper at Kenduguri area near Jorhat town, saying that they would cook it for dinner, a police official said

When it came to the notice of the people, they objected to it due to the presence of a temple in the area and subsequently informed the police, Kenduguri police station officer in-charge Prasanta Bhuyan said.

Cattle slaughter is banned under Section 5 of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, he said.

An FIR was registered at Bhugdoi police outpost under Kenduguri police station and a case registered under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, Bhuyan said.

The trio were produced before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate last night which remanded two of them to police custody while the minor was sent to the Juvenile Lichubari Observation Home.

