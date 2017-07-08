Two arrested in Shamli over ‘cow slaughter’

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

TENSION PREVAILED in a village of Shamli district on Friday morning after two persons were arrested on allegations of cow slaughter. Intizar and Abu Bakar were arrested from Hasanpur village and police recovered around 30 kg of meat from them. However, the meat later turned out to be that of buffalo, following an examination by a veterinary doctor.

“The police control room had received a tip-off about some persons slaughtering a cow in Hasanpur village, which is dominated by Muslims. A police team rushed to the spot, which is a plot owned by Intizar. He and Abu Bakar were found with around 30 kg of meat and butcher knives,” Thana Bhavan Station Officer Pramod Kumar said. While villagers gathered at the spot to protest against the arrests, the police team managed to take Intizar and Abu Bakar in custody, the SO added. “The accused claimed they had purchased the buffalo from a neighbouring village,” said Kumar.

Intizar and Abu Bakar were booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Thana Bhavan police station. They were produced in court, which sent them to jail. Shamli SP Ajay Pal said: “There was no protest over the arrests and the situation at Hasanpur village is normal.”

