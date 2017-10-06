Two arrested in connection with heckling West Bengal BJP head Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh at BJP headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Express Photo/Partha Paul/File) Dilip Ghosh at BJP headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Express Photo/Partha Paul/File)

Two persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in the heckling of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in Darjeeling, the police said. The state BJP chief was heckled yesterday by a group of people who asked the saffron leaders visiting Darjeeling to leave immediately, leading to chaos at the venue of a party meeting and its cancellation.

“We have arrested two persons and are interrogating them. We will arrest the other culprits very soon,” a senior police official of Darjeeling said.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, in an audio message from a hideout, condemned the attack on BJP workers last night.

“Those behind the attack should be immediately arrested. Actually, those who are against a separate state of Gorkhaland have attacked the BJP delegation. We condemn it,” Gurung said.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons dug up a road leading to Patlebas area. Police suspect that it was done to stop the movement of police personnel.

“Three places were dug up on the road to Patlebas area. We think there is some sinister motive behind it. We have started an investigation. Police have cordoned off the entire area,” the police official said.

The scuffle erupted yesterday between BJP supporters and the agitators when Ghosh, heading a party delegation, arrived at the venue in the evening where a ‘Vijaya Sammelani’ of party workers was scheduled to be held.

As soon as he had arrived, the agitators shouted slogans demanding that the BJP delegates leave the hills and showed them black flags. The BJP supporters were far outnumbered by the agitators, who beat them up, police said.

Ghosh had tried to pacify the agitators but failed. He was then heckled following which he cancelled the meeting and lodged a complaint at a nearby police station.

