Karnataka: Two arrested for sharing morphed pic of PM Modi on WhatsApp 

Two persons were arrested and subsequently granted bail by a court for sharing a morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp group in Bhatkal, police said on Wednesday. Krishna Naik, the ‘admin’ of the ‘Balse Boys’ group on WhatsApp, and Ganesh, a member of the group, were arrested on April 24 on the basis of a complaint filed by Anand, another member of the group, Bhatkal Town Police Inspector Suresh Nayak told PTI.

Both were produced before the magistrate and granted bail the same day. The complaint was filed on April 15. The accused were booked under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We have sent the call details to the Forensic Science Laboratory,” said Nayak.

