Two arrested for robbing, molesting woman in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing and molesting a woman in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, the police said Sunday. The men were in dire need of money to pay off their debts. The woman’s family is in the business of supplying food supplements online, they said. On August 30, when the woman was alone at home, three men posing as courier boys came to her house and said that they had come to collect a consignment for delivery, the police said. They entered her house on the pretext of drinking water and robbed Rs 3.18 lakh and jewellery from her house, holding the woman at gunpoint, they said.

The robbers locked the woman inside the house before fleeing. On September 1, the police learned that the accused would come near Beri Wala Bagh to dispose off the firearm used in the crime, the police said. Talvinder Singh (18) and Pankaj Kapoor(28) have been arrested and a firearm with two live cartridges was seized from them, they said. Police have also recovered Rs 1.32 lakh from them.

They were into betting on IPL and other cricket matches, and had suffered huge losses which left them debt-ridden, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar. They were under immense pressure to pay their debts and to overcome it, they decided to commit a big cash robbery, the officer said.

They had information through local sources that a huge amount of cash is available at the victim’s house, he said. Talvinder and Pankaj did not have courage to execute their plan and roped in their associate Thakur, who had recently come in contact with them through one of their common friends, the officer said.

Thakur is a known criminal of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and is wanted in many criminal cases there, he said. The firearm was arranged by their associate Thakur, who is on the run. The police are looking for him, the officer said. The accused tracked the movement of the family members and had covered their faces with cloth pieces to conceal their identity, the police said.

