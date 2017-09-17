Two arrested for kidnapping 11-year-old for ransom in Ghaziabad

Only in Express
Two of the three people accused of allegedly kidnapping a 11-year-old boy for Rs 10 lakh ransom earlier this month, have been arrested by the police at Bhopura intersection on Saturday night after an encounter in which a police officer and one of the accused was injured.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: September 17, 2017 6:07 pm
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 11-year-old boy for Rs 10 lakh ransom earlier this month, the police said on Sunday. They were arrested from the Bhopura intersection on Saturday night after an encounter in which a police officer and one of the accused was injured, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.

The third person accused in the case managed to escape and a man hunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said. “Sunil, who was injured in the firing, has confessed to the crime. He and senior sub-inspector Jitender Singh have been hospitalised,” the SSP said.

The boy was kidnapped on September 7 for Rs 10 lakh ransom and was rescued the following day. The accused then had managed to escape, Singh said.

