Two arrested for helping Vicky Gounder in judical remand till Feb 9

Vicky Gounder. (Source: Facebook)

Tarn Taran police on Monday failed to get police remand of two men arrested for allegedly funding Vicky Gounder. On Saturday night, police had arrested Lovepreet Singh, brother of gangster Gopi Rauke wanted in Nabha Jail break case, and Amritpal Singh Bath, a political and social activist. SHO of Jhabal police station, Manoj Kumar, said, “Both were on our radar for providing financial help and shelter to Gounder and his aides. We have booked them under sections 212 (harbouring offender), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).”

He added:”We had demanded five days remand of both Lovepreet and Amritpal. It is discretionary powers of court to not give us remand of both. Lovepreet is real brother of Gopi Rauke and his association with Amritpal Bath in itself is enough to suspect their activities. Court has sent both on judicial remand till February 9.”

According to police, prior to Saturday no case was registered against both accused for their association with any gang. While there was no case at all against Lovepreet Singh of Nagoke village, who had just returned from Dubai on January 22, Amritpal Singh Bath of Mianpur village had two police cases against him — one for opening firing in the air and another for beating up a youth.

Meanwhile, families of both youths accused police of framing them in false cases.

Rajbir Kaur, sister of Amritpal, said, “He is the only brother of five sisters. Police has implicated him in a false case. He has nothing to do with Vicky Gounder. He was arrested from home. I was also taken into detention though there was no lady police that raided our house.”

Amritpal was a political supporter of former Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal)’s Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu and his interest in politics led him declaring himself president of Khalsa College Students Union.

