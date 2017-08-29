Two arrested for drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmi

Two persons, including a resident of Chhattisgarh, were arrested on charges of drug peddling from different places in Jammu and Kashmir and more than 1 kg of drugs was seized from them, the police said on Tuesday. Shanker Lal Nishad was arrested from Jammu district’s Nowabad area last evening and 900 grams of marijuana was recovered from him, a police spokesman said.

Nishad claimed he was from Chhattisgarh and he mostly sold the drug to youths, he said. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said.

Sohan Singh of Katra was arrested in Reasi district last evening, he said. The spokesman said 220 grams of poppy straw was recovered from him, the spokesman said, adding that he has also been booked under the NDPS Act.

