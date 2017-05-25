Two arrested for chopper attack on neighbour

TWO PERSONS allegedly attacked their 34-year-old neighbour in Kurla with a chopper following an argument over storing plywood near their shop. The Kurla police registered an attempt to murder case against the duo who were arrested by the crime branch later in the day. An officer said Rajesh Kumar Gautam (34), who owns a plywood shop, had a fight with Amir Ali (26), his neighbour, also in the same business. Gautam had objection to Ali storing plywood next to his shop and this led to frequent arguments between them. On Tuesday evening, Ali and his employee Akhil Khan (21) allegedly attacked Gautam with a chopper. Gautam was rushed to a local hospital.

The local crime branch tracked down Ali and Khan later in the day and handed them over to the Kurla police station.

