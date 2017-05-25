Two arrested for attacking dogs at shelter in Punjab

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack on 30 dogs at a private shelter in Punjab’s Mohali in which one canine was killed and several others were injured, animal rights body PETA said. The Punjab Police have arrested the duo for allegedly attacking the dogs with sticks and acid on Tuesday, while their third associate is still at large, it said.

“The attack resulted in death of one dog, 19 missing, probably killed, and 11 with grievous injuries. “Following the complaint by PETA, Punjab police arrested two of the three attackers and filed an FIR. The third attacker is on the run and police expect to nab him soon,” the animal rights body said in a statement.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had shot off a letter to Punjab Director of General of Police (DGP) demanding immediate action against the attackers. PETA had come to know about the incident through news reports besides calls and emails from various concerned citizens.

In the letter, PETA India pointed out that causing animals to suffer in this manner is a punishable offence under law and attracts imprisonment for a term of five to seven years, and the guilty is also liable for fine. It had urged the DGP to take steps to help ensure that the strongest police action is taken by registering an FIR against the attackers of the dogs under the IPC.

PETA had also asked the Punjab police to ensure that the attackers undergo psychiatric counselling and evaluation. “PETA commends and thanks Punjab police for devoting the serious attention to this case that it deserves. The attackers may now be prevented from harming more animals and humans thanks to the police.

“PETA encourage everyone to stop and speak up for animals who are subjected to pain or suffering, because if you don’t, maybe no one else will,” said Meet Ashar, PETA India’s Emergency Response Coordinator. Currently, the penalty for cruelty to animals under the PCA Act, 1960, is between Rs 10 and 50 for the first offence, which may go up to a mere Rs 100 or up to three months in prison for a subsequent offence.

Lately, numerous extreme cruelty to animals cases have come to light -– including one from Bangalore where a woman killed eight puppies, Chennai where medical students threw a puppy from a roof, and Vellore where medical students killed a monkey -– proving the need for stronger penalties.

