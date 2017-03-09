Two arrested for alleged gangrape of a woman in Kolkata

Two persons were on Thursday arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman inside a beauty parlour situated in the southern part of the city. According to a senior official of the Kolkata Police, the woman lodged a complaint against the persons with the Purba Jadavpur Police Station on Tuesday, accusing the two of gangraping her. She was accompanied by another woman.

What Else is Making News



In her complaint, she alleged that the persons called her to a beauty parlour on Mukundapur Road late on Sunday evening on the pretext of teaching her how to run a parlour and allegedly raped her there by taking turns, the officer said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the accused were “fully drunk” and that after the crime the duo threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to complain against them.

“Both the accused have been arrested and the woman has been sent for a medical test. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter,” the officer said.