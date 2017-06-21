Two among 6 held for celebrating Pakistan win booked for sedition in Karnataka

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Six people have been arrested in Karnataka for celebrating Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy victory over India on Sunday. While two were held in north Karnataka on charges of sedition in two separate incidents, four people were held in Kodagu district on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

In Belagavi district, 24-year-old Asif Attara who is a resident of Hebbala village, was arrested by Sankeshwara police on Monday night after being accused by one Vijay E for celebrating Pakistan’s victory by bursting firecrackers and raising pro-Pakistan slogans. “We registered a case of sedition and arrested Attara on Monday evening. He has been remanded to judicial custody,” Sub-Inspector H D Mulla said.

In Savanur town of Haveri district, 35-year-old Shabir Ahmed Bijapuri was arrested on Monday night under IPC Sections 124 A (sedition) and 154 A (promoting enmity between different groups) for celebrating after the match on Sunday. The case was registered on a complaint by a local, Ramesh Mallappa Mudugal, the police said.

In Kodagu district in south Karnataka, four people were arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments by celebrating Pakistan’s victory at Hosakote village.

The son of the Elane Hosakote gram panchayat vice-president, Riyaz Ahmed, and his friends Muneer, Samad and Jabir were arrested after others in the village complained that the four had burst firecrackers at a junction near their village and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans. The four were caught by locals and handed over to police.

Suntikoppa police have registered a case against the four for hurting religious sentiments.

