Amarnath Yatra attack LIVE: Seven pilgrims killed, many injured as terrorists target yatris’ bus in Anantnag

Amarnath Yatra attack: The terrorists also attacked a police party in Bantigoo area beside targeting a bus carrying the pilgrims. Amarnath Yatra attack: The terrorists also attacked a police party in Bantigoo area beside targeting a bus carrying the pilgrims.

At least seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were killed and many others injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, PTI reported. The terrorists also attacked a police party in Bantigoo area beside targeting a bus carrying the pilgrims.

The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: “the attack cannot be condemned strongly enough.” Omar wrote on Twitter, “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured.

He added the attack was feared in spite of recent success by security forces. “The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence,” he tweeted.

The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence. http://t.co/NUkScKdGfl — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 10, 2017

Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 10, 2017

Earlier, the Amarnath yatra was suspended from Jammu due to law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley under curfew for the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani. Authorities clamped curfew in three towns, including Tral in Kashmir, and imposed restrictions on the movement of people in the rest of the valley.

Special prayers were held on Sunday near the Pahalgam base camp of the annual Amarnath yatra, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage.

LIVE UPDATES

10:18 pm This is the latest picture from the site

10:06 pm Internet services in Kashmir have been blocked, in view of tense situation in the valley.

10:05 pm Police claim the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.

9:56 pm According to a CRPF statement, the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra.

9:54 pm Security has been enhanced at Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur following terror attack on Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims in Anantnag, ANI reported.

9:52 pm: The attack on Amarnath yatris is a dark patch on the history of Kashmir, says state minister Naeem Akhtar.

9:49 pm Death toll rises to seven, says police

9:45 PM Here are the visuals from the site of attack

#WATCH Visuals from Anantnag attack site: 2 Amarnath yatra pilgrims killed, many injured after terrorists attacked their bus in Batingu(J&K) pic.twitter.com/DZORy6DWvE — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd